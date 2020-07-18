Brothers in arms; Indians show support for social justice

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Indians made a very public show of support for social justice before their 5-3 exhibition win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Indians stood with their right hands over their hearts and their left hands on the right shoulder of their teammates during the national anthem. Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor says the display was a sign of support for social justice. Lindor says the team held a lengthy meeting about what to do and came up with a plan they believe helps the call attention to the situation without being disrespectful to the American flag.