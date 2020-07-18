 Skip to Content

Coach’s no-nonsense approach fostered by Jesuit high school

9:14 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — After his champagne-soaked suit finally dried and the last victory cigar burned out, Mike Sullivan had a decision: Where would the coach who turned around the Penguins’ 2015-16 season spend his day with the Stanley Cup? So the coach of an Eastern Conference rival walked back through the doors of Boston College High School, where he shared a message with the hockey players. BC High, he told them, is the kind of place that the longer you’re away, the more you appreciate it.

Associated Press

