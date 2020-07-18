Deposit day brings community together despite cancellation of Lumberjack Festival

DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- While the Deposit Lumberjack Festival may have been cancelled, that didn't stop people in the village from coming out to celebrate Saturday with a new event called 'Deposit Day.'

"It's not what it usually is, but it's something," said Deposit native Brooke Bielby. "It's great. Deposit is great they always come together."

Organizers said Lumberjack Festival was something people in the village look forward to every year, and they wanted to make sure there was still something to get excited about.

"Everybody needs something to look forward to, and this was that day," said Luke Tucker, President of the Deposit Lumberjack Festival. "This is just a little day to celebrate the community and the history of it, and maybe give some of the merchants a day to get back some of the money they lost in the last couple of months."

One of those businesses was Tropical Snow Shaved Ice, with owner Jeff Davis saying normally, the shaved ice truck would be right in the thick of county fair season.

"This is basically our first show of the year and we normally start in April but this is a breath of fresh air to be able to get out here and actually do some business," Davis said.

For Kaylyn Loupe, helping her mom sell hand made statues has been a lifeline during the crisis, they had a tent together at the festival.

"It means a lot because I'm still out of work and this has been my second income for the time being and it's really helped my family a lot," she said.

Tucker said safety was a main priority for organizers putting the festival together, and they took state guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 very seriously.

"I look right now and I don't see anybody without a mask-- there is a couple but they were very compliant in putting them on but everybody's spread out and it's real safe," he said.

For Brooke Beilby and her son Bronx, the priority was quality time with the family.

"I love going everywhere with my mom," Bronx said. "I'm here to see my grandparents."