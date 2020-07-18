Fans see 1st Nats exho from balcony; Harper HRs off Scherzer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper and a mask-wearing Didi Gregorius homered for the Philadelphia Phillies off Washington starter Max Scherzer as exhibition baseball returned after a four-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Phillies won 7-2. Scherzer allowed seven runs in five innings. Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola gave up just one hit in his five scoreless innings. This was a preview of what the regular season will look like when it begins next week: No spectators, umpires wearing masks, fake crowd noise piped in over the loudspeakers. As Scherzer put it: “This is 2020 baseball.”