Mayor of Portland to Trump: Get your troops out of the city

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland is demanding that President Donald Trump remove militarized federal agents he deployed to the city after some detained people on streets distant from federal property they were sent to protect. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Trump is looking for a confrontation in the hopes of winning political points elsewhere. The protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have often devolved into violent clashes between smaller groups and the police. The unrest has caused divisions in a city that prides itself on its activism and progressive reputation.