Fighting between armed groups in eastern Congo kills dozens

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A civil society coordinator says days of fighting between armed groups in Congo’s South Kivu province have killed at least 43 people, many of them women and children. At least 40 others disappeared after members of the armed group known as Ngumino attacked the village of Kipupu while they were being pursued by the Mai Mai rebel group. Houses were set on fire in other villages along the way. Many armed groups are present in Congo’s eastern provinces, fighting for power in the mineral-rich region.