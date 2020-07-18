French firefighters battle blaze in cathedral in Nantes

NANTES, France (AP) — Firefighters are battling a fire in a Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes. City Hall says the fire broke out Saturday morning in the St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral. The cause of the blaze is unclear. French television is broadcasting images of black smoke coming out of the main stain glass windows between its two towers. The fire is bringing back memories of the devastating blaze in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year that destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire and threatened to topple the medieval monument.