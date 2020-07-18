Heat advisory in effect for Sunday

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible late. Wind: Light. Low: 65 (63-67)

Sunday: HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BROOME, TIOGA, AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES FROM NOON TO 8 PM. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Record high temperatures possible. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Wind: SW 6-11 mph. High: 92 (90-95)

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and humid. 30% chance of showers and storms late. Wind: SW 4-8 mph. Low: 70 (68-72)

Forecast Discussion

Quiet weather is expected for tonight. We could see some patchy fog late tonight. On Sunday, the heat cranks up even more making it the hottest day we have seen so far this summer. High temperatures Sunday will be in the 90s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. The record high temperature for July 19 is 91 degrees, so we have a very good chance at beating that tomorrow. Also, a heat advisory has just been issued for a few counties on Sunday. It will be VERY important to stay cool and hydrated. Lows on Sunday will be near 70.

A cold front will move through late Sunday night into early Monday morning. We could see a few showers and storms late overnight on Sunday, and a few showers may linger into Monday morning. After the front moves out, the rest of Monday is expected to be dry with highs in the upper 80s.

The heat sticks around throughout this week. Tuesday will bring just a slight chance of a few showers, but Wednesday will be our highest chance for rain this week with a 60% chance. Highs continue to stay in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

The end of the week and start of next weekend looks pretty quiet. A few showers are expected for Thursday, but then both Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs continue to be in the mid 80s through the end of the week.

Stay cool this weekend!