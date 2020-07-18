Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove will be the opening day starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates when the club opens the 2020 season in St. Louis. First-year manager Derek Shelton credited Musgrove for the way he’s embraced a leadership role in recent months for a rotation missing Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer. While Musgrove is eager to make it the first opening day start of many, the Pirates will likely begin the season without closer Keone Kela and right fielder Gregory Polanco. Polanco has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus while Kela is dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder and coach Tony Taylor has died. He was 84. The Phillies said in a statement that Taylor died Thursday from complications of a stroke suffered in 2019. He batted .261 with 2,007 hits, 1,005 runs and 234 stolen bases in 2,195 career games. Taylor was inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame in 2002. He was inducted into the Cuban Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2004.