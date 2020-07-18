Iran estimates it has 25 million coronavirus infections

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says that as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak’s beginning in the country. Iranians officials have not explained on what the report’s estimates are based. The study has so far not been made publicly available. However, President Hassan Rouhani’s remarks show that questions remain over the country’s official figures from the outbreak, amid a severe uptick in confirmed cases. Iran has seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 270,000 confirmed cases and at least 13,979 deaths. That includes 2,166 new cases and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.