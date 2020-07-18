Its $11M makeover complete, the Mayflower II is sailing home

The replica of the Mayflower is ready for its journey from Connecticut back home to Plymouth, Massachusetts, after more than three years of renovations and several months of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayflower II is scheduled to be towed from the preservation shipyard at the Mystic Seaport Museum to New London, Connecticut, on Monday for two weeks of sea trials before heading up the coast. The 64-year-old historic reproduction of the ship that brought the Pilgrims from Europe in 1620 is scheduled arrive back at the harbor just down the road from the Plimoth Plantation living history museum on or around Aug. 10.