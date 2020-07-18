John Lewis, iconic figure of the Civil Rights Era, dies at the age of 80

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBNG) -- United States Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon, died on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In December of 2019, Lewis announced he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and vowed to fight it.

The son of sharecroppers who was beaten on "Bloody Sunday," March 7, 1965 in Selma, Alabama, John Lewis faced Jim Crow laws in the South as he struggled for racial equality alongside others.

Lewis was the last surviving speaker at the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963.

Lewis told CBS This Morning in June that he believed the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd were a tipping point.

“It was very moving, very moving to see hundreds of thousands of people from all over America and around the world take to the streets — to speak up, to speak out, to get into what I call ‘good trouble,’” said Lewis.

And the time, he said, “there will be no turning back.”

John Lewis was the United States Representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district. Rep. Lewis served 17 terms in the House.