Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say surveillance video shows a personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies found at the crime scene. Twenty-one-year-old Tyrese Haspil was arraigned just after midnight Saturday on charges of second-degree murder in the death of Fahim Saleh. Saleh’s beheaded, armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin. He was ordered held without bail. Haspil handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Africa.