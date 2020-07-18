Schumer, Gillibrand announce funding for NY ‘hot spot’ hospitals

(WBNG) -- U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced more than $680 million in funding will go to 86 New York hospitals on Saturday.

The money is part of a new $10 billion allocation specifically for 'hot spot' hospitals, and was secured through the CARES Act.

The funding is in addition to the $4.3 billion New York hospitals received back in April.

“New York and its hospitals have been amongst the hardest hit in the nation," Senator Schumer said. "With this funding going out, the continuing front-line fight being waged by our health care system and its incredible workforce will receive the hot spot dollars they need, and so very much deserve, to keep saving lives.”

Gillibrand also added, “This critical federal funding will help provide health centers with the resources needed to treat patients and save lives. I will continue fighting in the Senate for the funding needed to ensure everyone has access to quality health care during these unprecedented times.”

The funding will provide grants for 86 hospitals across the state to cover non-reimbursed health care related expenses or lost revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.