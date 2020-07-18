Tanzanian opposition leader urges united front ahead of vote

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — With Tanzania facing an October election that contentious President John Magufuli hopes to win, one opposition leader tells The Associated Press he’s trying to unite the opposition behind a candidate for the best shot at an upset. But Magufuli’s administration has set up one obstacle after another. In 2016 it barred opposition groups from political gatherings, and there’s no sign it will be lifted for campaigning. Kabwe says past efforts to form a united front had failed because of “selfishness.” Whether this one will be successful should be seen in the coming weeks.