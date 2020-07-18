Tioga County issues health alert

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department is asking people to self-quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant.

The health department says a person who ate at the Blue Dolphin restaurant in Apalachin on July 12 has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say anyone who was at the restaurant on that date between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. is asked to self-quarantine until July 26.

If anyone who was at the Blue Dolphin on July 12 becomes symptomatic of COVID-19, officials urge them to contact their health care provider.