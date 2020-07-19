Asia Today: Masks mandatory as cases rise in Australia state

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — After a one-day respite, COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria have risen again, prompting a move to make masks mandatory in metropolitan Melbourne and the nearby shire of Mitchell. Health officials on Sunday recorded 363 new cases in the past 24 hours. Two men and a woman in their 90s died, taking the national death toll from COVID-19 to 122. By Wednesday, masks or face coverings will be mandatory for people who leave their homes for exercise or to purchase essential goods. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says up to 3 million face masks are on order by the state government and the first batch of 300,000 is due to arrive this week. China reported another 13 cases in the northwestern city of Urumqi.