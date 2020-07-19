Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper and a mask-wearing Didi Gregorius homered for the Philadelphia Phillies off Washington starter Max Scherzer as exhibition baseball returned after a four-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Phillies won 7-2. Scherzer allowed seven runs in five innings. Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola gave up just one hit in his five scoreless innings. This was a preview of what the regular season will look like when it begins next week: No spectators, umpires wearing masks, fake crowd noise piped in over the loudspeakers. As Scherzer put it: “This is 2020 baseball.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Indians made a very public show of support for social justice before their 5-3 exhibition win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Indians stood with their right hands over their hearts and their left hands on the right shoulder of their teammates during the national anthem. Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor says the display was a sign of support for social justice. Lindor says the team held a lengthy meeting about what to do and came up with a plan they believe helps the call attention to the situation without being disrespectful to the American flag.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove will be the opening day starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates when the club opens the 2020 season in St. Louis. First-year manager Derek Shelton credited Musgrove for the way he’s embraced a leadership role in recent months for a rotation missing Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer. While Musgrove is eager to make it the first opening day start of many, the Pirates will likely begin the season without closer Keone Kela and right fielder Gregory Polanco. Polanco has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus while Kela is dealing with an undisclosed health issue.