Spanish novelist Juan Marsé dies at 87

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The literary agency of Juan Marsé says the Spanish novelist has died. He was 87. The Carmen Balcells agency announced his passing on Sunday. It did not give a reason for his death. Marsé was one of Spain’s leading novelist of the previous decades and winner of the 2008 Cervantes Prize. Marsé’s most important novel was “Úlitmas tardes on Teresa” published in 1965. It and his other works form a portrait of the social transformation of Spain during the later 20th century.