Storyteller entertains kids in Mexico City apartment complex

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Percibald Garcia recognized that confinement during the coronavirus lockdown is especially tedious for children. So the young Mexican architect decided to read them stories. Almost every day since the beginning of May, the 27-year-old has gone out in an enormous Mexico City apartment complex with his “wandering microphone” to broadcast stories to children who gather at their windows to listen. While most kids have cellphones, tablets or computers, Garcia wants them to hear the human voice and the world of shared tales. He also wants them to realize they can use the public plazas that have been the anchor of life in Mexico for centuries.