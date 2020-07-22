Amber Heard accuses Depp of throwing bottles like ‘grenades’

LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard has alleged in a British court that ex-husband Johnny Depp threw “30 or so bottles” at her as if they were “grenades or bombs” while they were in Australia in March 2015 and that he accidentally severed part of his finger during the assault. Taking the witness box Wednesday for a third day in Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid, the actress refuted Depp’s allegation that it was she who lost her temper and that she had injured him. The incident is central to The Sun’s labeling of Depp in an April 2018 article as a “wife beater.” Depp denies allegations that he abused Heard during their tempestuous marriage.