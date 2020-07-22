Shares mixed in Asia after Wall Street advance

MITO, Japan (AP) — Asian shares are mixed, with the region’s biggest market in Tokyo closed for a four-day weekend. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Sydney and Shanghai but fell in Seoul. South Korea’s central bank reported that its economy contracted 3.3% in April-June after shrinking 1.3% in the first quarter as exports fell more than 16%. In annual terms, the economy contracted at a 2.9% pace. Overnight, shares in New York posted solid gains after a choppy day of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The bumpy day came as investors sized up a mix of company earnings and another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.