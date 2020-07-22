Clint Eastwood sues CBD sellers over use of his name, image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clint Eastwood has sued several companies that sell CBD supplements alleging that they are falsely using his name and image to push their products. Two lawsuits filed Wednesday in federal court say companies have spread phony articles reporting that the 90-year-old actor-director is quitting the movie business to focus on a CBD business. The lawsuits say Eastwood has no part in the manufacture, sale or promotion of CBD. One defendant, Sera Labs, says that before the lawsuit was filed it immediately cut all ties with a publisher that spread the Eastwood ads, and did not approve them. CBD is a chemical derived from marijuana often sold as a dietary supplement or included in creams and ointments.