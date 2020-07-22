Girls Who Code empowers high school girls with free virtual coding courses

(WBNG) -- With many high school students stuck at home, Girls Who Code says they wanted to share their skills and knowledge with girls pursuing careers in STEM-related fields.

Girls Who Code is a student-run organization at Binghamton University. Women in the club say they're looking to make a change by offering courses on coding.

"I became a teaching instructor, and ever since then I've been given more opportunities to figure out my passions and be a great mentor to students," said Michelle Pao, marketing manager for the Binghamton University chapter.

The coding queens are looking to pass down their knowledge and skills to younger female generations, in hopes that girls will feel empowered and confident in male-dominated STEM fields.

Abigail McHugh, president of the chapter, says coding and computer courses were not available for her in high school. Now, she's trying to change that for students right in the Southern Tier.

"It feels like I'm providing an opportunity that wasn't available for me in high school. I'm being the mentor I wish I had in high school," said McHugh.

By teaching more girls computer science skills, Girls Who Code hopes to make a change of representation in the classroom.

"In the future, they won't have the same struggles that we've had where there is such a low ratio of women to men in computer science classes," said Stephanie Greenberg, the chapter's vice president of programming. "There are people who look and talk like them, pursuing careers in technology."

If you are a high school female and would like to register for virtual courses in the fall, visit their website.

Deadlines for registration can be found below. All applications close on August 29.