Severe threat is over tonight but returns Thursday

Tonight: Chance of a few showers or an isolated storm early. A few showers could linger tonight. Wind: SW 3-8 Low: 63-70

Thursday: 70% chance of scattered showers or storms. Any storms could be gusty. Wind: SW 6-12 High: 78-82

Thursday Night: Any showers and storms taper. Fog. Wind: Light Low: 60-66



Forecast Discussion:

Any showers or storms taper tonight with lows staying in the 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will drag its feet across the area Thursday afternoon and additional showers and some storms are possible. The chance of rain is 70%.There is another chance of strong to severe storms. Highs climb to around 80. The 'most likely' timing of any strong to severe storms is from about 1pm-6pm. Showers and any storms taper Thursday night with lows in the 60s.

Friday through Sunday looks quite nice with increasing temperatures and sunshine each day. Highs Friday will be in the low 80s but increase to the mid 80s Saturday then near 90 Sunday.

Next Monday and Tuesday are unsettled with highs in the 80s. The chance of rain is highest Monday at 60% and drops a bit to 40% Monday as a front drops through the area. Next Wednesday looks dry with highs around 80.