At Nixon library, Pompeo declares China engagement a failure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has taken a hammer to one of the most significant Republican foreign policy achievements in the past five decades, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declaring U.S. engagement with China a dismal failure. As the administration sharpens its already harsh criticism of China, Pompeo traveled to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on Thursday to lament that the former president’s good intentions in opening China to the world had come to naught and must be abandoned. Pompeo is making an overt appeal for a new coalition of democratic nations to force the Chinese Communist Party to change direction or face isolation.