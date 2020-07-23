 Skip to Content

Giants’ Alyssa Nakken proved herself ready to coach on field

5:43 pm National News from the Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken used baseball’s long layoff to become even better prepared to coach the San Francisco Giants. The first woman on a major league coaching staff made more history when she spent some innings at first base during an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. She’s now handling a variety of tasks for the Giants, so busy gearing up for the season that she has little time to relish in the history of it all. 

Associated Press

