Giants' Alyssa Nakken proved herself ready to coach on field
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken used baseball’s long layoff to become even better prepared to coach the San Francisco Giants. The first woman on a major league coaching staff made more history when she spent some innings at first base during an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. She’s now handling a variety of tasks for the Giants, so busy gearing up for the season that she has little time to relish in the history of it all.