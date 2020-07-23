Housing market ‘extremely busy,’ local realtor says

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the coronavirus pandemic rages across the United States and the rest of the world, a local real estate agent says the housing market is "extremely busy."

John Burns is an associate broker for Keller Williams Realty and told 12 News he has been actively showing houses to many prospective buyers lately.

Burns said he estimates the price of homes is up four percent from 2019, but that the demand has been high for people to buy.

"You would think that because of the virus, that people would be too nervous, that they would be hanging on to their money, but people are buying these homes freely," Burns said.

His colleagues say they believe this demand is due to the coronavirus "condensing" the spring period, which can often be a prime time for people looking own homes.

Burns and his colleagues emphasized safety protocols are being strictly followed to keep people safe during tours of homes.

Masks are required by all participants and cleaning routines are frequent.