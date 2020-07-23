Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for writing a book about Trump. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from prison by 2 p.m. on Friday. Cohen sued the government earlier this week, saying he was ordered back to prison on July 9 because he was writing a book to be released before the November presidential election. Hellerstein said he believes Cohen’s First Amendment rights were violated by the decision. The Bureau of Prisons in a statement Thursday said any assertion that the re-imprisoning of Cohen was a retaliatory action is patently false. It said his book plans played no role in his re-imprisonment.