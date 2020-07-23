North Macedonia: top Albanian summoned on Kosovo war crimes

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The leader of the main ethnic Albanian party in North Macedonia says he has been invited to appear as a witness at the special international court on alleged crimes during and after Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war, in which he fought. Ali Ahmeti of the Democratic Union for Integration party in North Macedonia, where ethnic Albanians make up at least one-fourth of its 2 million population, posted on Facebook late on Wednesday that The Hague, Netherlands-based Special Prosecutor’s office invited him “to testify as one of the founders” of the Kosovo Liberation Army. He has accepted the invitation but it is not clear when he will testify. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.