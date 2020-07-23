Pandemic tough on Argentina’s already overworked care givers

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Even before the new coronavirus hit, Argentina’s health care workers were struggling, most of them working more than 12 hours a day at multiple jobs to make ends meet amid the country’s overheated inflation. The pandemic has meant even tougher times on the job, providing medical care for the gravely ill and also giving what comfort they can to patients dying of COVID-19. Long hours and close quarters with coronavirus patients are among the main causes of contagion among health workers. Doctors, nurses and other health workers account for 7% of the more than 130,000 confirmed infections reported by Argentina’s government.