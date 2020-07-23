Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — again

TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics have again reached the one-year-to-go mark. But the celebration is small this time with more questions than answers about how the Olympics can happen in a pandemic. A poll by Japan’s Kyodo news agency showed just under 25% favored holding the Olympics next year. About 70% said they should be postponed or canceled. The results match many recent surveys of the Japanese public. Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee have given few details about how the games will be pulled off. They have said that no events will be cut and that 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympians will compete.