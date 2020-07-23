Prosecutor: Slain deputy a ‘hero’ for firing back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says a deputy in South Carolina killed while serving an eviction notice and two fellow officers did nothing wrong when a man suddenly pulled a gun and fired on them. Both Sumter County Sheriff’s Cpl. Andrew Gillette and the tenant, 56-year-old Terry Hasty, were killed in the shootout at Hasty’s mobile home Feb. 25. Investigators say body camera video showed that Gillette managed to get his gun from his holster and fire all 15 rounds toward the doorway, even after being mortally wounded. He prevented Hasty from coming back outside after the suspect reloaded his gun. Sumter County’s solicitor said the officers acted heroically after being ambushed.