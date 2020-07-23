Saudi king, 84, undergoes surgery to remove gallbladder

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says that 84-year-old King Salman has undergone a successful surgery to remove his gallbladder. The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday that the surgery took place at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh. The report says the king will remain in the hospital for some time after the procedure to recover and be observed by doctors. The report described the procedure as a laparoscopic surgery — a low-risk procedure that usually involves only small incisions and a small camera to aid the surgeons’ work. The news agency says the king thanked all his well-wishers.