Severe threat decreases through evening

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms early. Any storms could be severe. Severe threat lasts through about 7-8pm. Threats are damaging wind, blinding downpours and hail. Turning partly cloudy with fog overnight. Wind: Light Low: 62-68

Friday: Partly cloudy to sunny. Wind: N 2-6 High: 78-83

Friday Night: Patchy fog. Partly cloudy to clear. Wind: Calm Low: 56-61





Forecast Discussion:

A weak cold front sags through the area this evening and ahead of it the atmosphere is unstable and muggy. We expect scattered showers and some thunderstorms to develop as the front drops in. A few storms could be strong to severe. Main threats from storms are damaging wind, blinding downpours and maybe some hail. The tornado threat is very low. The severe threat will end NW to SE as the front moves through your location. We expect the severe threat to end by 7 or 8pm for areas SE, 5-6pm in Binghamton and by about 3-4pm in the Finger Lakes. Storms and rain end into the early overnight with lows staying in the 60s. Some fog is likely.

Friday through Sunday looks quite nice with increasing temperatures and sunshine each day. Highs Friday will be in the low 80s but increase to the mid 80s Saturday then near 90 Sunday.

Next Monday and Tuesday are unsettled with highs in the 80s. The chance of rain is highest Monday at 80% and drops a bit to 60% Monday as a front drops through the area. Next Wednesday has a slight chance of a few showers and Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers. Highs Wednesday are near 80 and in the upper 70s to around 80 Thursday.