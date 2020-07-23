Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 6:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT

FOR LACKAWANNA AND CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES…

At 539 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Bethany, to Waymart, to near Mayfield, to

Waverly, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Scranton, Dunmore, Carbondale, Archbald, Blakely, Taylor, Dickson

City, Moosic, Olyphant and Clarks Summit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Additonal statements will be issued as conditions warrant.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH