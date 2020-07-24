A beautiful summer weekend!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Wind: Light N. Low: 61 (57-63)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: Calm becoming NW 3-7 mph. High: 86 (83-88)

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Wind: Calm. Low: 64 (60-66)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure moving into the area today is bringing dry and quiet weather that will last through Sunday. This evening we could see a few isolated showers, but the majority of us will stay dry with partly sunny skies for the remainder of the evening. Mostly clear skies are expected for tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog could develop late tonight and continue through early tomorrow morning.

We will have a bit of a warming trend through this weekend with high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s. A few spots could see highs in the low 90s, too. Warmer temperatures continue through Tuesday. Both days will feature highs in the mid to upper 80s, humidity, and unsettled conditions. Rain and storm chances for both days are 60%.

Next Wednesday and Thursday have a slight chance of a few showers, but otherwise partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday looks dry with some sunshine.