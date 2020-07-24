Beautiful just in time for the weekend

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. A couple showers. 0-.05” Less than 20% High 84 (80-86) Wind N 3-8 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with fog. Low 60 (56-62) Wind L&V

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 86 (84-88) Wind W 3-8 mph

With high pressure moving through the Great Lakes, we'll have quiet weather today, Saturday and Sunday. The front that gave us rain and thunderstorms yesterday has slowed near the PA Turnpike, so I will mention a couple showers today. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with valley fog.

Partly cloudy skies over the weekend and we will be heating up with highs in the 80s and 90s. Mild during the night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

An approaching front, along with a low over eastern Canada will give us clouds and showers next week. We will be warm early in the week with more seasonable temperatures by later in the week.

