Plane with Chilean man facing murder charge lands in France

PARIS (AP) — A plane carrying a Chilean man accused of murdering a Japanese student in France nearly four years ago has landed at a Paris airport Friday morning as part of his extradition process. The 29-year-old Nicolas Zepeda had been under house arrest at his mother’s apartment in the resort of Viña del Mar, 75 miles northwest of Santiago. He is charged in France with premeditated murder in the alleged 2016 slaying of 21-year-old Narumi Kurosaki. The body of the young Japanese woman, who was living on the Besancon university campus, was never found despite a months-long search. Zepeda was turned over to French officials Thursday on the Paris-bound plane, which landed at Charles de Gaulle airport on Friday.