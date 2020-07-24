China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

BEIJING (AP) — China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict. The order followed the U.S. closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston. The Chinese foreign ministry appealed to Washington to reverse its “erroneous decision.” Chinese-U.S. relations have soured amid a mounting array of conflicts including trade, technology, spying accusations, Hong Kong and allegations of abuses against Chinese ethnic Muslims.