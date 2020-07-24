Cognitive Test. Trump. Biden. Campaign. Flashpoint.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is boasting about his performance on a “mental fitness’ test. The phrase “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” has been getting an unlikely moment in the spotlight as has taken a curious campaign detour into the politics of dementia three months before the election. The president attempted to yet again demonstrate his mental fitness by reciting those five words — in order, importantly — over and over in a television interview broadcast Wednesday night. The president said that collection of nouns, or ones like them, was part of a cognitive test that he had aced while declaring that his likely Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, could not do the same.