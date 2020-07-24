Court: Judge wrong to dismiss complaint against Facebook

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that a judge was wrong to dismiss a cafe owner’s complaint against Facebook that his social media account was shut down without warning. Emmett Soldati has marketed his Teatotaller cafe in Somersworth on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. He has used the cafe and its social media accounts to support LGTBQ+ rights and acceptance, describing it as a “queer hipster oasis.”The account was shut down in 2018; Facebook didn’t give a reason. Facebook argued for a dismissal of his complaint, saying it’s immune under the federal Communications Decency Act. A judge agreed and Soldati appealed. Soldati felt the court sent a powerful message; Facebook declined to comment.