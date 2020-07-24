Curve ball: Red Sox flip flop on governor’s first pitch

BOSTON (AP) — Hours before the first game at Fenway this season was set to begin, there was confusion about whether Republican Gov. Charlie Baker would be throwing out the first pitch. Baker’s office sent out an email early Friday saying he would. But Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy told WEEI radio that Baker wasn’t throwing the first pitch. A bit later, a spokesperson for the team said Kennedy misspoke and Baker would be “one of the participants in tonight’s ceremonial first pitch.” The Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles for their first game of the shortened season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.