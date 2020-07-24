Dozens resign at Hungary’s main news site after editor fired

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Dozens of journalists are resigning from Hungary’s main news site because of the firing earlier this week of their editor-in-chief. Over 80 Index staff members said Friday were leaving Index.hu because the dismissal of Szabolcs Dull endangers the website’s professional independence and its future. Index has long been a target of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who once called it a “fake news factory.” Last month, Index moved its “independence barometer” to “in danger” from “independent” after it was confronted by management plans to reorganize the newsroom. Management said that keeping the dial at “in danger” had a negative effect on the news site’s ad revenues and led to Dull’s firing on Tuesday.