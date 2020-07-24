Ex-USC gynecologist pleads not guilty to new sex charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former University of Southern California campus gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting 21 patients has pleaded not guilty to six new charges. George Tyndall entered pleas Friday to new counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and sexual battery by fraud. The charges involve five women who say they were assaulted by Tyndall while he was working at the USC health center between 2011 and 2015. He previously pleaded not guilty to criminal charges involving 16 women. If convicted as charged, Tyndall would face up to 64 years in state prison. Tyndall worked at USC for nearly 30 years before resigning in 2017.