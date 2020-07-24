Minneapolis council shifts police media duties to city staff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has voted to shift police media duties away from the Police Department to city communications staff. One of the plan’s authors called it a small move designed to improve trust following the death of George Floyd. But some journalists said they worry it could make it harder and take longer to get information. The vote came as the city revised its budget to address a $156 million revenue dip due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shift in media duties won’t affect the city’s bottom line, but was seen as emblematic of a struggle over the future of policing in Minneapolis.