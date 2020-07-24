Montana’s U.S. House race brings partisan divide to the fore

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — In the race for Montana’s lone U.S. House seat, Democrat Kathleen Williams is making a second attempt at retaking a seat held by Republicans since 1997. She is pitting herself against a Republican who is hitching his wagon to President Donald Trump. Republican Matt Rosendale talks glowingly about the president’s actions since COVID-19 hit the United States, as Trump faces national criticism for his coronavirus response. Williams is not afraid to express opposition to the administration’s response, even in Trump county. With polls putting them neck-and-neck, their campaigns’ response to the coronavirus could become the deciding factor in the race.