Judge blocks US agents from arresting observers in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the protests in Portland, Oregon. The demonstrations have sparked confrontations between local officials and President Donald Trump over the limits of federal power. Federal agents appeared to deploy tear gas early Friday as thousands of demonstrators had gathered around the federal courthouse, and flash grenades could be heard. U.S. Judge Michael Simon made his ruling late Thursday, a day after Portland’s mayor was tear-gassed by federal agents when he appeared outside the federal courthouse. Protesters have gathered in Oregon’s largest city for nearly two months straight since the death of George Floyd.