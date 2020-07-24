Portland standoff with US agents ongoing after mayor gassed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The tense, ongoing standoff between U.S. government agents and protesters in Portland, Oregon has extended into yet another day after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed outside a federal courthouse during a raucous demonstration. Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others on Wednesday night objected to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump, who called the demonstrators agitators and anarchists. Also, late Thursday a federal judge blocked federal agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland protests. The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.