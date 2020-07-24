Asia shares slip after worst S&P 500 loss in nearly 4 weeks

MITO, Japan (AP) — Worsening China-U.S. friction, worries over aid to Americans and U.S. businesses and a stumble on Wall Street have combined to push shares in Asia lower. Shares fell in Hong Kong, Sydney and Shanghai on Friday. Tokyo’s markets were closed for a national holiday. The 1.2% drop in the S&P 500 overnight was partly in reaction to a report showing that layoffs are picking up across the country, along with coronavirus counts. Technology stocks had the sharpest declines after a better-than-expected profit report from Microsoft failed to satisfy investors who were expecting even more. The S&P 500’s drop was its first loss in five days and its worst in nearly four weeks.